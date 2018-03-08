FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 7:19 AM / 2 days ago

Aviva FY profit rises 2 pct, plans 500 mln stg buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Insurer Aviva posted a 2 percent rise in 2017 operating profit to 3.1 billion pounds ($4.31 billion) on Thursday, boosted by strong performance in its UK division, and said it would give 500 million pounds back to shareholders.

Operating profit was forecast at 3 billion pounds, according to a company-supplied consensus forecast.

Aviva, which offers general and life insurance, also said in a statement it planned to spend 600 million pounds on “bolt-on” acquisitions.

Assets under management at Aviva Investors, its fund arm, rose 9 percent percent to 490 billion pounds.

Aviva said it would pay a total dividend of 27.4 pence, up 18 percent and above a forecast 26.4 pence. ($1 = 0.8054 euros) ($1 = 0.7200 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)


