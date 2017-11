Factbox: Key winners at the 2017 American Music Awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The 2017 American Music Awards were handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Los Angeles. Following are winners in key categories.

2017 American Music Awards – Show – Los Angeles, California, U.S., 19/11/2017 – Singer Diana Ross performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Niall Horan

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

“Despacito” - Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

TOUR OF THE YEAR

Coldplay

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“That’s What I Like” - Bruno Mars

AMERICAN MUSIC AWARD FOR LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

Diana Ross

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST -POP/ROCK

Bruno Mars

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK

Lady Gaga

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP - POP/ROCK

Imagine Dragons

FAVORITE ALBUM - POP/ROCK

“24K Magic” - Bruno Mars

FAVORITE ARTIST - ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Linkin Park

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - COUNTRY

2017 American Music Awards – Show – Los Angeles, California, U.S., 19/11/2017 – Niall Horan accepts the award for New Artist of the Year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Keith Urban

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - COUNTRY

Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP - COUNTRY

Little Big Town

FAVORITE ALBUM - COUNTRY

“Ripcord” - Keith Urban

FAVORITE SONG - COUNTRY

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” - Keith Urban

FAVORITE ARTIST - ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

The Chainsmokers

FAVORITE ARTIST - RAP/HIP-HOP

Drake

FAVORITE ALBUM - RAP/HIP-HOP

“DAMN.” - Kendrick Lamar

FAVORITE SONG - RAP/HIP-HOP

“I‘m the One” - DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B

Bruno Mars

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B

Beyonce

FAVORITE ALBUM - SOUL/R&B

“24K Magic” - Bruno Mars

FAVORITE SONG - SOUL/R&B

“That’s What I Like” - Bruno Mars