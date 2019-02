LONDON (Reuters) - The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards, the UK’s top movie honors, were presented at a ceremony in London on Sunday.

Rami Malek holds the award for leading actor for his performance in 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, February 10, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Here is a list of the winners of key awards:

BEST FILM:

“Roma”

DIRECTOR:

Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM:

“The Favourite”

LEADING ACTOR:

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

LEADING ACTRESS:

Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:

“The Favourite”

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:

“BlacKkKlansman”