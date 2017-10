69th Primetime Emmy Awards – Show – Los Angeles, California, U.S., 17/09/2017 - Reed Morano accepts the award for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for "The Handmaid's Tale." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - “The Handmaid’s Tale” won the television Emmy award on Sunday night for best drama series.

The show on the Hulu streaming service tells the story of a dystopian world in which women are forced into sexual servitude. The series was adapted from a 1985 book by Margaret Atwood.