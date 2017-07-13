Factbox: Key nominations for the 2017 Emmy awards

A member of the media is pictured between two Emmy statues during preparations for the 68th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California U.S., September 14, 2016.

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Nominations were announced on Thursday for the 2017 Primetime Emmy awards, the highest honors in television.

The Emmys will be handed out a Sept. 17 ceremony in Los Angeles hosted by Stephen Colbert.

Following is a list of nominations in key categories:

BEST DRAMA SERIES

"Better Call Saul" AMC

"The Crown" Netflix

"The Handmaid's Tale" Hulu

"House of Cards" Netflix

"Stranger Things" Netflix

"This Is Us" NBC

"Westworld" HBO

BEST COMEDY SERIES

"Atlanta" FX

"black-ish" ABC

"Master of None" Netflix

"Modern Family" ABC

"Silicon Valley" HBO

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" Netflix

"Veep" HBO

BEST LIMITED SERIES

"Big Little Lies" HBO

"Fargo" FX

"Feud: Bette and Joan" FX

"Genius" National Geographic

"The Night Of" HBO