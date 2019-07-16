HBO, 'Game of Thrones' lead nominations for TV's Emmy awards

The character Daenerys Targaryen is seen on an advertisement screen before the screening of the final episode of Game of Thrones on a 20-meter-high screen at RZD Arena in Moscow, Russia May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - HBO and its medieval fantasy series “Game of Thrones” led nominations on Tuesday for the Emmy awards, the highest honors in television.

HBO got a leading 137 nominations, 32 of them for three-times best drama series winner “Game of Thrones,” and recognition for lead actors Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke. The 32 nods for “Game of Thrones,” which concluded its final season in May, marked a record high for a drama program in a single year.

Netflix followed with 117 nominations, led by its searing racial justice drama “When They See Us,” and surreal time-loop comedy “Russian Doll.”

Amazon Studio’s bubbly “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel” got 20 nominations, making it a strong contender for a repeat win in the best-comedy series category, while HBO’s limited series “Chernobyl,” a recreation of the 1986 Russian nuclear power disaster, had 19.

Political satire “Veep” will compete for its fourth Emmy as best comedy series, along with star Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Other contenders in the comedy series category are “Barry,” quirky British show “Fleabag,” “The Good Place,” “Russian Doll” and “Schitt’s Creek.”

Joining “Game of Thrones” in the top category of best drama series are “Better Call Saul,” British thrillers “Bodyguard” and “Killing Eve,” “Ozark,” transgender show “Pose”, family drama “This is Us” and media mogul dynasty series “Succession.”

The Emmy awards will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sept. 22.