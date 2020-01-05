Key television nominations for the 2020 Golden Globes

(Reuters) - The Golden Globes for film and television, organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be presented on Sunday at a gala dinner hosted by British comedian Ricky Gervais in Beverly Hills, California.

Cast members Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep pose at the Big Little Lies season 2 premiere in New York City, U.S., May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

Following is a list of key television nominations:

BEST TV DRAMA SERIES

“Big Little Lies” - HBO

“The Crown” - Netflix

“Killing Eve” - BBC America

“The Morning Show” - Apple TV+

“Succession” - HBO

BEST TV COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES

“Barry” - HBO

“Fleabag” - Amazon Studios

“The Kominsky Method” - Netflix

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” - Amazon Studios

“The Politician” - Netflix

BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA

Brian Cox - “Succession”

Kit Harington - “Game of Thrones”

Rami Malek - “Mr. Robot”

Tobias Menzies - “The Crown”

Billy Porter - “Pose”

BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA

Jennifer Aniston - “The Morning Show”

Olivia Colman - “The Crown”

Jodie Comer - “Killing Eve”

Nicole Kidman - “Big Little Lies”

Reese Witherspoon - “The Morning Show”

BEST ACTOR, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL

Ben Platt - “The Politician”

Paul Rudd - “Living with Yourself”

Rami Youssef - “Rami”

Bill Hader - “Barry”

Michael Douglas - “The Kominsky Method”

BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL

Christina Applegate - “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan - “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kirsten Dunst - “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”

Natasha Lyonne - “Russian Doll”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - “Fleabag”

BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

“Chernobyl” - HBO

“Catch-22” - Hulu

“Fosse/Verdon” - FX

“The Loudest Voice - Showtime

“Unbelievable” - Netflix