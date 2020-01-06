Key winners of the 2020 Golden Globes

(Reuters) - The Golden Globes for film and television, organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, were awarded at a gala dinner hosted by British comedian Ricky Gervais in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 5.
Following is a list of key winners:
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Joaquin Phoenix - “Joker”
Renee Zellweger - “Judy”
Taron Egerton - “Rocketman”
Awkwafina - “The Farewell”
Sam Mendes - “1917”
Brad Pitt - “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Laura Dern - “Marriage Story”
“Missing Link”
“Parasite” - South Korea
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” - “Rocketman”
“Succession” - HBO
“Fleabag” - Amazon Studios
Brian Cox - “Succession”
Olivia Colman - “The Crown”
Ramy Youssef - “Ramy”
Phoebe Waller-Bridge - “Fleabag”
“Chernobyl” - HBO
Reporting by Jill Serjeant; editing by Jonathan Oatis