Factbox: Key winners for the 2018 Golden Globes

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The 2018 Golden Globe Awards, chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, were handed out at a gala dinner in Beverly Hills on Sunday, hosted by U.S. comedian Seth Meyers.

Greta Gerwig director of Lady Bird accepts the award for Best Motion Picture Comedy or Musical at the 75th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. January 7, 2018. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS

Following is a list of film and television winners in key categories:

BEST DRAMA

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL

“Lady Bird”

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Gary Oldman - “Darkest Hour”

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Frances McDormand - “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

James Franco - “The Disaster Artist”

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Saoirse Ronan - “Lady Bird”

BEST DIRECTOR

Guillermo del Toro - “The Shape of Water”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sam Rockwell - “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Allison Janney - “I, Tonya”

Frances McDormand, wins Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" at the 75th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. January 7, 2018. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS

BEST ANIMATED FILM

“Coco”

BEST FOREIGN FILM

“In the Fade” - Germany/France

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“This Is Me” - “The Greatest Showman”

BEST TV DRAMA SERIES

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

BEST TV COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown - “This Is Us”

BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA

Elisabeth Moss - “The Handmaid’s Tale”

BEST ACTOR, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL

Aziz Ansari - “Master of None”

BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL

Rachel Brosnahan - “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

“Big Little Lies” - HBO