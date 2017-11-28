Factbox: 2017 Grammy Award nominees in key categories

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The nominations for the 2017 Grammy Awards were announced by the Recording Academy on Tuesday, with rapper Jay-Z leading the pack with eight nods. [nL1N1NX1LQ]
Below is a list of nominees in key categories. The winners will be announced at a live televised awards show on Jan. 28.
“24K Magic” - Bruno Mars
“4:44” - Jay-Z
“Awaken, My Love!” - Childish Gambino
“Damn.” - Kendrick Lamar
“Melodrama” - Lorde
“24K Magic” - Bruno Mars
“Despacito” - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
“Humble” - Kendrick Lamar
“Redbone” - Childish Gambino
“The Story of O.J.” - Jay-Z
SONG OF THE YEAR (Songwriters award)
“1-800-273-8255” - Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury & Khalid Robinson, songwriters
“4:44” - Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters
“Despacito” - Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton, songwriters
“Issues” - Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik
Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters
“That’s What I Like” - Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters
Alessia Cara
Julia Michaels
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
“Divide” - Ed Sheeran
“Evolve” - Imagine Dragons
“Joanne” - Lady Gaga
“Kaleidoscope EP” - Coldplay
“Lust For Life” - Lana Del Rey
“Rainbow” - Kesha
“American Teen” - Khalid
“Awaken, My Love!” - Childish Gambino
“CTRL” - SZA
“Free 6lack” - 6lack
“Starboy” - The Weeknd
“24K Magic” - Bruno Mars
“Feel The Real” - Musiq Soulchild
“Freudian” - Daniel Caesar
“Gumbo” - PJ Morton
“Let Love Rule” - Ledisi
“A Deeper Understanding” - The War on Drugs
“Emperor of Sand” - Mastodon
“Hardwired...To Self-Destruct” - Metallica
“The Stories We Tell Ourselves” - Nothing More
“Villains” - Queens of the Stone Age
“Cosmic Hallelujah” - Kenny Chesney
“From A Room: Volume 1” - Chris Stapleton
“Heart Break” - Lady Antebellum
“Life Changes” - Thomas Rhett
“The Breaker” - Little Big Town
“American Dream” - LCD Soundsystem
“Everything Now” - Arcade Fire
“Humanz” - Gorillaz
“Pure Comedy” - Father John Misty
“Sleep Well Beast” - The National
Blake Mills
Calvin Harris
Greg Kurstin
No I.D.
The Stereotypes
Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Lisa Shumaker