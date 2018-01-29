FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 29, 2018 / 4:24 AM / a day ago

Factbox - Key winners at the 2018 Grammy Awards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Grammy Awards, the highest honours in the music industry, were handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in New York.

Following is a list of winners in key categories.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“24K Magic” - Bruno Mars

RECORD OF THE YEAR

“24K Magic” - Bruno Mars

SONG OF THE YEAR (Songwriters award)

“That’s What I Like” - Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip

BEST NEW ARTIST

Alessia Cara

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

“Divide” - Ed Sheeran

60th Annual Grammy Awards – Show – New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 – Bruno Mars accepts the Grammy for record of the year for "24K Magic." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM

“Starboy” - The Weeknd

BEST R&B ALBUM

“24K Magic” - Bruno Mars

Slideshow (4 Images)

BEST ROCK ALBUM

“A Deeper Understanding” - The War on Drugs

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

“From A Room: Volume 1” - Chris Stapleton

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

“Sleep Well Beast” - The National

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Greg Kurstin

Editing by Cynthia Osterman

