Factbox: Key winners at the 2020 Grammy awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, were handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Los Angeles hosted by Alicia Keys.

62nd Grammy Awards - Show - Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 26, 2020 - Billie Eilish performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Following is a list of winners in key categories:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish

RECORD OF THE YEAR

“Bad Guy” Billie Eilish

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Bad Guy” Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

BEST NEW ARTIST

Billie Eilish

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Truth Hurts” Lizzo

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish

BEST RAP ALBUM

“Igor” Tyler, The Creator

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

“Come Home” Anderson.Paak, featuring André 3000

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

“While I’m Livin” Tanya Tucker

62nd Grammy Awards - Show - Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 26, 2020 - Lizzo performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

BEST ROCK ALBUM

“Social Cues” Cage The Elephant

BEST MUSIC FILM

“Homecoming” Beyoncé