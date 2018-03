LOS ANGELES, March 4 (Reuters) - Gary Oldman won his first Oscar on Sunday for his lead role as British wartime leader Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour.”

Oldman, 59, was the front-runner for the best actor Oscar after sweeping awards season with prizes at the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild, and numerous film critics groups. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Sandra Maler)