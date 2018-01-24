Factbox: Key nominations for the 2018 Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Nominations for the 2018 Oscars, or Academy Awards, the highest honours in the movie industry, were announced on Tuesday. The awards will be handed out on March 4 at a ceremony in Hollywood hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

-

Best Picture

“Call Me by Your Name”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

-

Best Actor

Timothee Chalamet - “Call Me by Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis - “Phantom Thread”

Daniel Kaluuya - “Get Out”

Gary Oldman - “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington - “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

-

Best Actress

Sally Hawkins - “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand - “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Meryl Streep - “The Post”

Margot Robbie - “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan - “Lady Bird”

-

Best Director

Guillermo del Toro - “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Nolan - “Dunkirk”

Jordan Peele - “Get Out”

Greta Gerwig - “Lady Bird”

Paul Thomas Anderson - “Phantom Thread”

-

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe - “The Florida Project”

Richard Jenkins - “The Shape of Water”

Sam Rockwell - “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Christopher Plummer - “All the Money in the World”

Woody Harrelson - “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

-

Best Supporting Actress

Mary J. Blige - “Mudbound”

Allison Janney - “I, Tonya”

23rd Critics' Choice Awards – Photo Room – Santa Monica, California, U.S., 11/01/2018 – Guillermo del Toro and cast pose backstage with their Best Picture and Best Director awards for "The Shape of Water". REUTERS/Monica Almeida/Files

Laurie Metcalf - “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer - “The Shape of Water”

Lesley Manville - “Phantom Thread”

-

Best Original Screenplay

“The Big Sick”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

-

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Call Me By Your Name”

“The Disaster Artist”

“Logan”

Slideshow (3 Images)

“Molly’s Game”

“Mudbound”

-

Best Animated Film

“The Boss Baby”

“The Breadwinner”

“Coco”

“Ferdinand”

“Loving Vincent”

-

Best Documentary Film

“Abacus: Small Enough to Jail”

“Faces Places”

“Icarus”

“Last Man in Aleppo”

“Strong Island”

-

Best Foreign Language Film

“A Fantastic Woman” - Chile

“The Insult” - Lebanon

“Loveless” - Russia

“Our Body and Soul” - Hungary

“The Square” - Sweden

-

Original Song

“Mighty River,” - Mudbound

“Mystery of Love” - Call Me By Your Name

“Remember Me” - Coco

“Stand Up for Something” - Marshall

“This is Me” - The Greatest Showman