LOS ANGELES, March 4 (Reuters) - Sam Rockwell won the Oscar for best supporting actor on Sunday for his portrayal of an angry, dim-witted and racist police officer in the dark comedy “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

It is the first Oscar for the 49-year-old Rockwell, a veteran of independent films such as “Moon,” “Seven Psychopaths” and “The Way Way Back.” (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Peter Henderson and Sandra Maler)