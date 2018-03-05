Factbox: Key winners at the 90th Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES, (Reuters) - The Academy Awards, or Oscars, the highest honors in the movie industry, were handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Hollywood hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.
Following is a list of winners in key categories for the awards:
Best Picture
"The Shape of Water"
Best Actor
Gary Oldman - "Darkest Hour"
Best Actress
Frances McDormand - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Best Director
Guillermo del Toro - "The Shape of Water"
Best Supporting Actor
Sam Rockwell - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Best Supporting Actress
Allison Janney - "I, Tonya"
Best Original Screenplay
Get Out
Best Adapted Screenplay
Call Me By Your Name
Best Animated Film
Coco
Best Documentary Film
Icarus
Best Foreign Language Film
A Fantastic Woman - Chile
Original Song
Remember Me - Coco
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
MORE ON REUTERS
Slideshow: Best of the Oscars
Slideshow: Oscars red carpet
Oscar host Kimmel leads stars in addressing sexual misconduct, artistic diversity
Oscars show salutes #MeToo movement, diversity in film