March 5, 2018 / 5:09 AM / a day ago

Factbox: Key winners at the 90th Academy Awards

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, (Reuters) - The Academy Awards, or Oscars, the highest honors in the movie industry, were handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Hollywood hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

90th Academy Awards - Oscars Show - Hollywood, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 - Guillermo del Toro is hugged by his guest Kim Morgan and applauded by fellow Mexican director Gael Garcia Bernal (R) after winning Best Director for "The Shape of Water." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Following is a list of winners in key categories for the awards:

Best Picture
"The Shape of Water"

Best Actor
Gary Oldman - "Darkest Hour"

Best Actress
Frances McDormand - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Best Director
Guillermo del Toro - "The Shape of Water"

Best Supporting Actor
Sam Rockwell - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Best Supporting Actress
Allison Janney - "I, Tonya"

Best Original Screenplay
Get Out

90th Academy Awards - Oscars Show – Hollywood - Gary Oldman holds his Best Actor Oscar for Darkest Hour. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Best Adapted Screenplay
Call Me By Your Name

Best Animated Film
Coco

Best Documentary Film
Icarus

Slideshow (5 Images)

Best Foreign Language Film
A Fantastic Woman - Chile

Original Song
Remember Me - Coco

(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

