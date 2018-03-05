Factbox: Key winners at the 90th Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES, (Reuters) - The Academy Awards, or Oscars, the highest honors in the movie industry, were handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Hollywood hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

90th Academy Awards - Oscars Show - Hollywood, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 - Guillermo del Toro is hugged by his guest Kim Morgan and applauded by fellow Mexican director Gael Garcia Bernal (R) after winning Best Director for "The Shape of Water." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Following is a list of winners in key categories for the awards:

Best Picture

"The Shape of Water"

Best Actor

Gary Oldman - "Darkest Hour"

Best Actress

Frances McDormand - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Best Director

Guillermo del Toro - "The Shape of Water"

Best Supporting Actor

Sam Rockwell - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Best Supporting Actress

Allison Janney - "I, Tonya"

Best Original Screenplay

Get Out

90th Academy Awards - Oscars Show – Hollywood - Gary Oldman holds his Best Actor Oscar for Darkest Hour. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Best Adapted Screenplay

Call Me By Your Name

Best Animated Film

Coco

Best Documentary Film

Icarus

Slideshow (5 Images)

Best Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman - Chile

Original Song

Remember Me - Coco

(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)



MORE ON REUTERS

Slideshow: Best of the Oscars



Slideshow: Oscars red carpet

Oscar host Kimmel leads stars in addressing sexual misconduct, artistic diversity

Oscars show salutes #MeToo movement, diversity in film