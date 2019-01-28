Key winners for the 2019 Screen Actors Guild awards
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The 2019 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards for film and television were handed out during a televised ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.
25th Screen Actors Guild Awards - Show - Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 27, 2019 - Actor Glenn Close reacts with presenter Gary Oldman after winning Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture for her work in The Wife. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The following is a list of the key winners:
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE
“Black Panther”
BEST ACTOR
Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”
BEST ACTRESS
Glenn Close, “The Wife”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Emily Blunt, “A Quiet Place”
BEST DRAMA SERIES ENSEMBLE
“This is Us”
BEST DRAMA ACTOR
Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
BEST DRAMA ACTRESS
Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”
BEST COMEDY SERIES ENSEMBLE
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
BEST COMEDY ACTOR
Tony Shaloub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
BEST COMEDY ACTRESS
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
25th Screen Actors Guild Awards - Show - Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 27, 2019 - Actor Rami Malek reacts after winning Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture for his work in Bohemian Rhapsody. REUTERS/Mike Blake
BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES/TV MOVIE
Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES/TV MOVIE
Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”
