Factbox: Key winners for the 2018 Screen Actors Guild awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The 2018 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards for film and television were handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Following is a list of key winners:

FILM

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

BEST ACTOR

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

BEST ACTRESS

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

TELEVISION

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A DRAMA SERIES

“This is Us”

24th Screen Actors Guild Awards – Show – Los Angeles, California, U.S., 21/01/2018 – Actress Halle Berry (R) presents Frances McDormand with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us”

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A COMEDY SERIES

24th Screen Actors Guild Awards – Photo Room – Los Angeles, California, U.S., 21/01/2018 – Sam Rockwell gives presenter Sarah Silverman a kiss as he poses backstage with his award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Suppoting Role for his work in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri". REUTERS/Monica Almeida

“Veep”

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES/TV MOVIE

Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies”

BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES/TV MOVIE

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

Morgan Freeman