Factbox: Key winners for the 2018 Screen Actors Guild awards

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”
TELEVISION
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A DRAMA SERIES
“This is Us”
24th Screen Actors Guild Awards – Show – Los Angeles, California, U.S., 21/01/2018 – Actress Halle Berry (R) presents Frances McDormand with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
BEST DRAMA ACTOR
Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us”
BEST DRAMA ACTRESS
Claire Foy, “The Crown”
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A COMEDY SERIES
24th Screen Actors Guild Awards – Photo Room – Los Angeles, California, U.S., 21/01/2018 – Sam Rockwell gives presenter Sarah Silverman a kiss as he poses backstage with his award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Suppoting Role for his work in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri". REUTERS/Monica Almeida
“Veep”
BEST COMEDY ACTOR
William H. Macy, “Shameless”
BEST COMEDY ACTRESS
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”
BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES/TV MOVIE
Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies”
BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES/TV MOVIE
Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT
Morgan Freeman
Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Paul Tait