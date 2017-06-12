Winners in key categories for Broadway's Tony Awards

71st Tony Awards – Show – New York City, U.S., 11/06/2017 - Bette Midler - Best Leading Actress in a Musical - Hello, Dolly!

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Tony Awards, American theater's highest honors, were handed out on Sunday at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Following is a list of winners in key categories:

Best musical:

"Dear Evan Hansen"

Best play:

"Oslo" by J. T. Rogers

Best revival of a musical:

"Hello, Dolly!"

Best revival of a play:

"August Wilson's Jitney"

Best performance by a leading actress in a musical:

Bette Midler, "Hello, Dolly!"

Best performance by a leading actor in a musical:

Ben Platt, "Dear Evan Hansen"

Best performance by a leading actress in a play:

Laurie Metcalf, "A Doll's House, Part 2"

Best performance by a leading actor in a play:

Kevin Kline, "Present Laughter"

Best performance by a featured actor in a play:

71st Tony Awards – Show – New York City, U.S., 11/06/2017 - Ben Platt - Best Leading Actor in a Musical - Dear Evan Hansen. Carlo Allegri

Michael Aronov, "Oslo"

Best performance by a featured actress in a play:

Cynthia Nixon, "Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes"

Best performance by a featured actor in a musical

Gavin Creel, "Hello Dolly!"

Best performance by a featured actress in a musical

Slideshow (2 Images)

Rachel Bay Jones, "Dear Evan Hansen"

Best book of a musical:

"Dear Evan Hansen"

Best original score:

"Dear Evan Hansen"

Best choreography:

"Bandstand"

Best director of a musical:

Christopher Ashley, "Come From Away"

Best director of a play:

Rebecca Taichman, "Indecent"

Lifetime achievement:

James Earl Jones