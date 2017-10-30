Akzo Nobel confirms merger talks with Axalta

AMSTERDAM, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Akzo Nobel, the Dutch maker of paints and coatings, confirmed on Monday it was in talks to buy U.S. coatings maker Axalta Coating Systems Ltd .

Akzo said in a statement the companies were in “constructive talks” but there was no guarantee they would come to a successful conclusion.

It said it would dispose of its chemicals division as planned.

Reuters reported on Friday the companies were in talks, sending Axalta’s shares 17 percent higher. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)