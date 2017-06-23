FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Axel Springer hopeful Facebook will make news pay
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
June 23, 2017 / 11:04 AM / 2 months ago

Axel Springer hopeful Facebook will make news pay

2 Min Read

The logo of the German publisher Axel Springer is seen outside its headquarters in Berlin August 7, 2013.Thomas Peter/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - The chief executive of German publisher Axel Springer is confident that internet companies like Facebook, Snapchat and Google will help news providers make more money from their content.

News is increasingly being consumed digitally and especially via social media and the company along with much of the industry is shifting from newspapers and magazines to digital products.

"They have to provide a decent business model to attract content onto their platforms," CEO Mathias Doepfner told a tech conference on Thursday in Berlin. "They have the fake news problem."

Facebook has come under intense pressure to tackle the spread of false stories, which came to prominence during the U.S. presidential election last year when many inaccurate posts were widely shared on it and other social media services.

Doepfner said the likes of Google and Facebook were increasingly open to thinking about ways to help media companies make money on their platforms.

"These relations are getting better. They need a lot of content," he said.

On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that News Corp., publisher of The Wall Street Journal and the Times of London, is holding "very advanced" discussions with Facebook about subscriptions to its content online.

Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and David Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.