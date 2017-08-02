FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Axel Springer raises earnings forecast after strong first half
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 2, 2017 / 5:41 AM / 2 months ago

Axel Springer raises earnings forecast after strong first half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Germany’s Axel Springer , publisher of Europe’s best-selling tabloid Bild, sees full-year earnings at the upper end of its forecast range after a strong first half driven by classified ads and digital subscriptions, it said on Wednesday.

Axel Springer said it expected core earnings (EBITDA) and adjusted earnings per share to grow by a high single-digit percentage. It had previously forecast a mid- to high single-digit percentage increase.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Edward Taylor

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.