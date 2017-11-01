BREAKINGVIEWS-Bain may have to rotate Axis to justify $1 bln bet

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

By Una Galani

MUMBAI, Nov 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India’s private sector banks also have saviours. U.S. buyout group Bain Capital is in talks to spend around $1 billion on a 5 percent-plus stake in Axis Bank through a share placement, the Economic Times reported on Tuesday. Fresh capital would help the third-largest private-sector lender provide for rising bad loans just as New Delhi promises to pump capital into state-backed rivals. It is less clear how Bain will ensure Axis changes for the better.

Axis could certainly use the financial help. Non-performing loans jumped last month after the Reserve Bank of India disputed the bank’s own assessment of the health of its portfolio. Total “stressed” loans - including non-performing loans, restructured ones, and those on Axis’s own watch list – now amount to around 10 percent of the total, according to Credit Suisse. Moody’s Investors Service went so far as to call Axis a “laggard” in recognising asset-quality problems.

The coverage ratio on non-performing loans, or the ratio of loan-loss reserves to troublesome debt, is at 60 percent. But Suresh Ganapathy, an analyst at Macquarie, reckons it falls to half that after factoring in stressed assets that have not yet been marked as NPLs. He thinks the bank needs $3 billion of capital in the next two years to fund write-offs and growth. And unlike rivals such as ICICI Bank, Axis has few assets it can flog.

Any new equity investor, however, needs reassuring that Axis will improve its lending and accounting policies. Since Shikha Sharma took over as chief in 2009, bad loans have risen and total shareholder returns have amounted to 453 percent – solid in absolute terms but dramatically underperforming rivals like Yes Bank and HDFC Bank.

The private equity group will hope it can repeat the success of its 2015 punt on a minority stake in India’s L&T Finance . But a mere 5 percent stake would not obviously give Bain much say. Perhaps it will be able to insist on board representation, which would mean more influence. And while it might be able to buy more with permission from India’s central bank, there is certainly no path to control. In any case, Axis needs a full rotation.

