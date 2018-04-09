Axis Bank CEO seeks to shorten next term to end-2018

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Shikha Sharma, chief executive of India’s Axis Bank, has asked the bank’s board to shorten her next term at the helm of the bank, starting in June, to the end of December, the bank said on Monday.

Axis Bank's logo is seen next to ATM machines at its corporate headquarters in Mumbai, India July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Sharma, who has been the CEO of the third-biggest private sector Indian lender since 2009, had earlier been given her fourth three-year term beginning June 1.

Axis Bank’s board has accepted Sharma’s request, pending approval from the central bank, the lender said in a stock exchange filing. It gave no reason for the move.