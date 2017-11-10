FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Axis Bank to raise $1.8 bln from Bain Capital, LIC, others
November 10, 2017 / 11:48 AM / in 2 days

India's Axis Bank to raise $1.8 bln from Bain Capital, LIC, others

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - India’s Axis Bank Ltd said on Friday it will raise 116.26 billion rupees ($1.78 billion) by selling shares and convertible warrants to investors including Bain Capital and top Indian insurer Life Insurance Corp.

Axis Bank said in a filing that its board had approved selling up to 172.63 million shares on a preferential basis at 525 rupees each and 45.36 million convertible warrants at 565 rupees each. ($1 = 65.1525 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

