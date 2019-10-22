Axis Bank posts surprise quarterly loss on tax charge

Axis Bank's logo is seen next to ATM machines at its corporate headquarters in Mumbai, India July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India’s Axis Bank Ltd reported a surprise loss for the second quarter on Tuesday, hurt by a one-off tax expense of 21.38 billion rupees ($301.22 million).

Net loss came in at 1.12 billion rupees ($15.78 million) for the three months to Sept. 30, compared with a profit of 7.90 billion rupees last year, the Mumbai-based private-sector lender said in a filing here to the exchanges.

Nineteen analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 11.51 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Adjusted for the tax charge, Axis Bank would have reported a profit of 20.26 billion rupees for the quarter, up 157% from a year ago, the bank said.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans, a measure of asset quality, eased to 5.03% by the end of September, compared with 5.25% in the previous quarter, and 5.96% during the same period last year.

($1 = 70.9775 Indian rupees)