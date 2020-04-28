Money News
April 28, 2020 / 11:38 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Axis Bank reports surprise $183 million loss on COVID-19 provisions

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A customer enters a branch of Axis Bank in Mumbai, India, January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Axis Bank Ltd, India’s third biggest private-sector lender, on Tuesday reported a surprise 13.88 billion rupee ($182.96 million) loss for the fourth quarter, as it set aside funds to cover potential loan losses due to the coronavirus-driven downturn.

The Mumbai-based Axis booked provisions of 77.30 billion rupees for the quarter, or nearly three times higher than last year, including 30 billion rupees towards COVID-19, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

Analysts had expected a profit of 15.56 billion rupees for the three months to March 31, according to Refinitiv data, compared to a reported profit of 15.05 billion rupees a year earlier.

However, gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans, a measure of asset quality, eased to 4.86% at March-end from 5% in the previous quarter.

($1 = 75.8640 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
