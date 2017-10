Sept 26 (Reuters) - Axovant Sciences Ltd said on Tuesday its experimental drug targeting Alzheimer’s patients failed to meet the main goals in a late-stage trial.

The drug, intepirdine, was being tested in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s who did not respond to initial therapy, and was compared with a placebo.

Shares of the company were halted in premarket trading on Tuesday. (Reporting by Divya Grover; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)