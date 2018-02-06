FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Basic Materials
February 6, 2018 / 10:27 AM / in a day

Azerbaijan Anglo Asian targets gold output at 64,000-70,000 ounces in 2018

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BAKU, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s top gold producer, Anglo Asian Mining, forecast its gold output would be 64,000-70,000 ounces in 2018, up from 59,617 ounces produced last year, the company said on Tuesday.

The London-listed firm said it expects its total metal production to rise to 78,000-84,000 gold equivalent ounces (GEO) in 2018, up from 71,461 ounces last year.

The company’s gold production fell to 59,617 ounces last year from 65,394 ounces in 2016, copper production rose 2.6 percent to 1,991 tonnes, and silver output rose 4.7 percent to 172,853 ounces.

Anglo Asian said the second half of this year was expected to be better than the first due to seasonal factors and a new flotation processing plant coming on line.

“Key to the future growth of the company will be expansion opportunities and with this objective, we are commencing a substantial geological exploration programme at Gedabek,” Anglo Asian CEO Reza Vaziri said in a statement.

Gold is produced at Gedabek and other Azeri mines under a production venture in which Anglo Asian holds 51 percent and the state the remainder.

Anglo Asian began production at Gedabek, 350 km west of the capital Baku, in July 2009 with plans to extract 22 tonnes of gold. Overall, Anglo Asian plans to exploit seven mines in western Azerbaijan with estimated gold reserves of 430 tonnes. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.