FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Azerbaijan's IBA to unveil revised debt restructure plan on Monday
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Mahindra & Mahindra first-quarter profit falls 20 percent
Company Results
Mahindra & Mahindra first-quarter profit falls 20 percent
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next two weeks
top news
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next two weeks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 16, 2017 / 1:03 PM / 2 months ago

Azerbaijan's IBA to unveil revised debt restructure plan on Monday

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 16 (Reuters) - International Bank of Azerbaijan, the energy exporting country's biggest lender, said it has revised the terms of its debt restructuring plan after discussions with an ad hoc group of creditors represented by Clifford Chance.

"Such terms will be included in the information memorandum which will be published on Monday 19th of June 2017," IBA said on Friday.

The ad hoc group of creditors comprised some lenders who contributed to a $205 million senior bank facility arranged by Citibank and senior bank facilities arranged by Credit Suisse that were worth $148 million, $200 million and 27.9 million euros respectively, IBA said.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Susan Fenton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.