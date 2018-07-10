FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2018 / 9:14 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Two policemen killed during protest in Azerbaijan - police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU (Reuters) - Two policemen were stabbed to death in the Azerbaijani city of Ganja during a demonstration on Tuesday that local media said was a protest against the arrest of a man accused of attacking the mayor.

Between 150 and 200 people took part in the protest and 40 were detained, the police said.

Ganja Mayor Elmar Veliyev was shot and wounded and his bodyguard was killed in the assassination attempt last week.

Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

