2 months ago
Azerbaijan Railways seeks adviser for possible debt refinancing
June 15, 2017 / 1:16 PM / 2 months ago

Azerbaijan Railways seeks adviser for possible debt refinancing

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 15 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan Railways, or ADY, has issued a request for proposal for a financial adviser, the company said on Thursday.

"The role of the appointed firm will be to explore options available to ADY for the financing of its future capital expenditures and the possible refinancing of certain existing liabilities," the company said in an e-mailed statement.

It did not provide other details.

Another Azeri company, state-run International Bank of Azerbaijan, has recently launched a restructuring of more than $3 billion of its debt. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)

