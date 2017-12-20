Welcome to Backstory

NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Every day, Reuters journalists deal with a host of reporting challenges, such as staying connected as a monsoon rages as well as ethical issues like photographing the tiniest victims of war and disaster.

We launched the Backstory series to give readers a better understanding of the way Reuters produces insightful journalism while staying true to the Thomson Reuters Trust Principles, which require us to maintain integrity, independence and freedom from bias.

As Reuters Editor-in-Chief Stephen Adler says in his introductory note, Backstory is part of a “commitment not only to deliver accurate, unbiased news but to share more information about the way we work and the standards under which we operate.”

In the coming year, we will be sharing Backstory with our professional customers here. To catch up with previous Backstories, click www.reuters.com/backstory