Badminton: South Korea's 2012 bronze medallist Chung dies aged 35

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean badminton player Chung Jae-sung, who won bronze in the men’s doubles at the London Olympics, has died at the age of 35, the Korea Badminton Association said on Friday.

Bronze medallists South Korea's Lee Yong-dae (R) and Chung Jae-sung pose at the men's doubles badminton victory ceremony during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad/Files

Chung was found dead by his wife at their home early on Friday, a badminton official said by telephone, adding that the cause of death was not yet known and that an autopsy would be performed on Saturday.

Yonhap News quoted local police as saying Chung had been diagnosed with arrhythmia three years ago and that he had complained of chest pains at times.

Chung partnered Lee Yong-dae to third place at London in 2012 with their victory over Malaysian pair Koo Kien Keat and Tan Boon Heong. His death was keenly felt across the global badminton community.

“I’m so sorry to hear this news. He was super fit as a player,” Malaysia’s The Star quoted Tan as saying.

Former world number one Lee Chong Wei said: “This is sad news. I offer my condolences to his wife and two children and I pray that the family will stay strong”.