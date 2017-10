LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The British government will respond to the announcement of up to 1,950 job losses at BAE Systems at 1130 GMT in parliament on Tuesday, parliament’s Twitter feed said.

BAE Systems said earlier on Tuesday it was cutting jobs, with the majority of losses coming from its military air unit, where orders for its Typhoon jet have slowed. (Reporting by William James; editing by Elizabeth Piper)