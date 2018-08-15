FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 15, 2018 / 9:04 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Gulf finance ministers to support Bahrain through fiscal balance programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Gulf finance ministers said on Wednesday they would support Bahrain’s financing needs after reviewing its proposed fiscal balance programme at a meeting in Manama.

“The ministers reaffirmed their countries’ commitment to supporting the financing needs of a fiscal balance programme with targeted indicators,” they said in a statement.

The ministers were from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain.

The Gulf Cooperation Council members have been discussing aid to Manama for more than a year, as foreign investors dumped Bahrain’s bonds, bankers and other Gulf sources have told Reuters.

In late June, the three countries said in a statement they were considering “all options” to support Bahrain and finalise an integrated aid programme, which they said would soon be announced.

Manama has projected a state budget gap of $3.5 billion in 2018.

Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by Catherine Evans

