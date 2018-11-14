Money News
Bahrain's Gulf International Bank raises $500 million financing facility

DUBAI (Reuters) - Bahrain’s Gulf International Bank has raised a $500 million three-year financing facility which will be used to refinance an existing term facility and for general funding purposes, the bank said on Wednesday.

The facility was raised from First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC Bank Middle East Ltd, Natixis, Riyad Bank, Mizuho Bank Ltd, Samba Financial Group, State Bank of India Bahrain, Citibank and Woori Bank.

First Abu Dhabi Bank and HSBC Bank Middle East Ltd are mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners, it said in a statement.

