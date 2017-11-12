FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi oil supplies to Bahrain resumed after pipeline blast: BAPCO
November 12, 2017 / 8:47 AM / a day ago

Saudi oil supplies to Bahrain resumed after pipeline blast: BAPCO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s oil flows to Bahrain have gradually resumed after a brief halt, Bahrain’s national oil company BAPCO said.

Emergency and rescue workers are seen blocking the road leading to a fire in at oil pipeline in Buri village south of Manama, Bahrain, November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

“Operations are under way to increase the refining output gradually, in cooperation with Aramco, upon completion of repairs soon,” BAPCO said in a statement late on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia’s energy ministry said on Saturday that oil pumping to Bahrain had been suspended. It said it was stepping up security precautions at its own facilities after Bahrain blamed “terrorism” linked to Iran for an oil pipeline blast.

Iran denies any role in unrest in Bahrain, host to the U.S. Fifth Fleet and a key Western ally, which has for years grappled with protests and sporadic violence.

Reporting By Reem Shamseddine and Maha El Dahan; Writing by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
