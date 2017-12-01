FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P cuts Bahrain rating to 'B+'
Sections
Featured
Wait for a healthy correction
India Markets Weekahead
Wait for a healthy correction
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
India Insight
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
Pentagon evaluating U.S. West Coast missile defense sites
Exclusive
U.S.
Pentagon evaluating U.S. West Coast missile defense sites
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 1, 2017 / 9:51 PM / a day ago

S&P cuts Bahrain rating to 'B+'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings on Friday lowered Bahrain’s long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Bahrain to ‘B+’ from ‘BB-'.

S&P said the downgrade reflected Bahrain’s weak external liquidity and increasing financial risk due to more limited access to international capital market financing.

S&P said its outlook on Bahrain was stable, reflecting an expectation of financial support from neighboring sovereigns, despite the risk of the central bank not meeting a surge in foreign currency demand or tempering the effects of a worsening of investor sentiment, S&P said. ( bit.ly/2njsqtP )

In November, Fitch Ratings revised Bahrain’s outlook to ‘negative’ from ‘stable’.

The government has yet to identify a clear medium-term strategy to combat high deficits and rising government debt ratio, Fitch said last month. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.