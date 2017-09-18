FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Baidu hires Weibo CFO as its finance chief
September 18, 2017

Baidu hires Weibo CFO as its finance chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Baidu Inc said Jennifer Li stepped down as its chief financial officer and the biggest search engine operator in China named Herman Yu as its new CFO, effective immediately.

Li, who is also chief executive of its private equity unit Baidu Capital, will serve as a senior adviser to senior management, the company said in a statement.

Yu joins Baidu from Chinese social media platform Weibo Corp , where he was CFO since 2015, Baidu said. (Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

