FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Baillie Gifford says three partners to retire in April
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
October 2, 2017 / 9:24 AM / 16 days ago

MOVES-Baillie Gifford says three partners to retire in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Asset manager Baillie Gifford & Co said Sarah Whitley, partner and head of the Japanese Equities team, and Stephen Rodger and Ken Barker, both partners within the firm’s fixed income area, will step down from the partnership on April 30, 2018.

Following Whitley’s retirement, Matthew Brett will take over as lead portfolio manager, supported by Praveen Kumar as deputy portfolio manager. Brett will also continue to manage the Baillie Gifford Japanese Fund.

Donald Farquharson will assume Whitley’s responsibilities as head of the Japanese team and continue to manage the Japan Growth strategy.

Gregory Turnbull Schwartz will assume lead responsibility for all investment grade portfolios. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.