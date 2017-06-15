FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Bain plans up to $400 mln stake sale in Japan's Skylark-IFR
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 15, 2017 / 8:58 AM / 2 months ago

Bain plans up to $400 mln stake sale in Japan's Skylark-IFR

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 15 (Reuters) - Bain Capital plans to sell up to $400 million worth of shares in Japanese restaurant chain operator Skylark Co Ltd, IFR reported on Thursday, citing a term sheet of the transaction.

The private equity firm is offering 25.5 million shares of Skylark in the base offer in an indicative range of 1,629-1,663 yen per share, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The price is equivalent to a discount of up to 5.25 percent to Thursday's closing price of 1,719 yen per share.

The deal could grow by another 1.96 million shares if underwriters exercise an upsize option to meet demand for the deal.

Bain didn't immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on the sale.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and Nomura were hired as joint bookrunners for the stake sale, the terms showed. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.