Bajaj Auto fourth-quarter profit jumps 35 percent, beats estimates

(Reuters) - India’s Bajaj Auto Ltd posted a near 35 percent jump in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, beating estimates, aided by a rise in sales volume.

Profit rose to 10.80 billion rupees ($158.81 million) in the January-March quarter from 8.02 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in a statement here.

That compared with the 10.40 billion rupees average estimate of 16 analysts, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The company posted a growth of nearly 30 percent in total revenue from operations at 67.73 billion rupees.

Total vehicles sold climbed 33 percent to over 1 million units, with the exports volume up 31 percent.

($1 = 68.0075 Indian rupees)