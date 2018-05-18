FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
May 18, 2018 / 9:04 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Bajaj Auto fourth-quarter profit jumps 35 percent, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - India’s Bajaj Auto Ltd posted a near 35 percent jump in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, beating estimates, aided by a rise in sales volume.

Profit rose to 10.80 billion rupees ($158.81 million) in the January-March quarter from 8.02 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in a statement here.

That compared with the 10.40 billion rupees average estimate of 16 analysts, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The company posted a growth of nearly 30 percent in total revenue from operations at 67.73 billion rupees.

Total vehicles sold climbed 33 percent to over 1 million units, with the exports volume up 31 percent.

($1 = 68.0075 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.