FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bajaj Auto Q2 profit falls about 1 percent
Sections
Featured
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Markets Weekahead
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Bollywood
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
Catalonia crisis
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
October 17, 2017 / 7:55 AM / in 5 days

Bajaj Auto Q2 profit falls about 1 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - Bajaj Auto Ltd, India’s fourth biggest automaker by market capitalisation, on Tuesday reported a 1 percent fall in quarterly profit, in line with analysts’ expectations.

A worker cleans a Bajaj motorcycle at a Bajaj showroom in Kolkata October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo

Net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 came in at 11.12 billion rupees ($171.33 million), compared with 11.23 billion rupees last year. (bit.ly/2yOaUTk)

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 11.11 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Total revenue from operations for the quarter rose about 2 percent to 65.66 billion rupees.

($1 = 64.9050 rupees)

Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan and Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.