FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Road to Brexit
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
October 24, 2018 / 11:41 AM / in 2 hours

Bajaj Auto second-quarter profit climbs, beating estimates

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - India’s Bajaj Auto Ltd posted a 3.65 percent rise in September-quarter profit on Wednesday, beating analyst estimates, helped by higher sales volume.

File Photo: A worker prepares a Bajaj motorcycle before it is delivered to a customer at a Bajaj showroom in Kolkata October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Profit came in at 11.52 billion rupees ($157.32 million) in the second quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 11.12 billion rupees a year earlier, the automaker said in a statement.

That compared with analysts’ average estimate of 11.37 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Sales volume grew 25 percent to a quarterly record of around 1.3 million units, while total revenue from operations rose 21.6 percent in the quarter.

($1 = 73.2275 Indian rupees)

Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.