FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Financials
January 24, 2018 / 11:57 AM / a day ago

Baker Hughes posts loss as costs surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Oilfield services company Baker Hughes posted a fourth-quarter loss on Wednesday as expenses surged.

The GE unit reported a net loss of $82 million in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $147 million a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, Baker Hughes posted a loss of 7 cents in the reported quarter.

Total expenses rose 81 percent to $5.86 billion. Revenue was up 64 percent to $5.76 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.