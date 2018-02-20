FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Consumer Goods and Retail
February 20, 2018 / 7:55 AM / a day ago

Bakkafrost sees salmon supply growth slowing to 2 pct at end of 2018, strong market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 20 (Reuters) -

** Bakkafrost CEO Regin Jacobsen sees slowdown in salmon supply growth during 2018

** Expects global salmon supply growth rate at the end of 2018 to slow to around 2 percent

** “Global supply next quarters will be more limited and will come down to around 2 percent at the end of this year,” Jacobsen said while presenting Q4 earnings on Tuesday

** In total for 2018, Bakkafrost expects a supply growth of 6 pct compared to 2017

** Jacobsen added that “we expect demand growth of at least 8 pct”

** “We expect a strong market... we are on a high level but we expect prices on salmon to be relatively high,” Jacobsen said

** More salmon in Q4 resulted in a price drop of 18.14 Norwegian crowns to 50.16 crowns in Q4 vs Q3, but Bakkafrost’s earnings beat analysts’ forecasts

** CEO said: “We had lower costs in the quarter, high weight on the fish and also relatively good achievement on prices” (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.