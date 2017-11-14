FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Bakkafrost Q3 EBIT in line, sees drop in 2018 harvest volume
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Kim trades missiles for tractors during testing lull
North Korea
Kim trades missiles for tractors during testing lull
UK's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrate platinum anniversary
Editor's Picks
UK's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrate platinum anniversary
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 14, 2017 / 5:25 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Bakkafrost Q3 EBIT in line, sees drop in 2018 harvest volume

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds poll number for 2017 output in 2nd bullet, detail)

Nov 14 (Reuters) - P/F Bakkafrost

* Bakkafrost q3 operational ebit DKK ‍251.8​ million (Reuters poll DKK 252 million)

* ‍Bakkafrost’s guidance for harvest in 2017 is increased by 1,000 tonnes gutted weight, from 53,500 to 54,500 tonnes gutted weight (Reuters poll 53,800 tonnes)​

* Bakkafrost expects to harvest ‍51,000​ tonnes in 2018 (Reuters poll 57,200)

* ‍expects to release 10.5 million smolts in 2017, compared with 11.7 million smolts in 2016 and 11.3 million smolts released in 2015. The number of smolts released is a key element of predicting Bakkafrost’s future production

* ‍in 2018, bakkafrost expects to release 13.0 million smolts​

* ‍sea lice has demanded more effort in q3 2017 than in q3 2016 and will most likely postpone some harvest quantity from q4 2017 to q1 2018​

* ‍we still have a good outlook for salmon market, but there is a risk for lower salmon prices in future​

* Bakkafrost q3 revenues dkk 804‍​ million (Reuters poll dkk 737 million)

* Q3 fair-value adjustment DKK -155 million vs year-ago DKK 122 million

* The latest update from Kontali Analyse estimates the global supply of Atlantic salmon to increase around 2% in 2017 and 7-8% in 2018, compared to minus 6% in 2016

* Forecast for feed sales in 2017 is reduced by 5,000 tonnes from 85,000 tonnes to 80,000 tonnes, sales in 2018 is expected to be around 85,000 tonnes

* Says pursuing organic growth, but financial flexibility also enables M&A Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.