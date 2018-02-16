FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2018 / 7:22 AM / 2 days ago

Britain's Balfour says joint venture bags $1.95 bln U.S. airport contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s Balfour Beatty said on Friday its joint venture had won a $1.95 billion contract relating to building, financing and managing an airport transport system at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in the United States.

The design and build part of the contract has been awarded to a joint venture of construction groups, in which Balfour and Fluor Corp each have 30 percent stakes, while Flatiron West and Dragados USA each have 20 percent stakes.

The contract will include designing and building a 2.25-mile (3.6 km) long, above ground airport transport system to connect LAX central terminal area to a rental car facility, six stations and a vehicle maintenance facility, Balfour said in a statement. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)

