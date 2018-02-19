Balfour Beatty sells 5 pct more stake in Connect Plus

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s Balfour Beatty on Monday said it sold a further 5 percent stake in Connect Plus, the operator of the M25 orbital motorway, for 42 million pounds ($58.90 million) in cash.

The stake was sold to funds managed by Equitix Investment Management Ltd for an expected profit of 22 million pounds, Balfour said.

Balfour Beatty has now sold a cumulative 25 percent of its original 40 percent holding in Connect Plus for a total of 207 million pounds.

In December, Balfour agreed to sell an additional 7.5 percent stake in Connect Plus to Dalmore Capital, a week after it sold a 12.5 percent stake to the fund management company to reduce debt.

On Monday, Balfour said Equitix exercised its option on the previous 7.5 percent partial sale so that the total 25 percent sale is split equally between Equitix and Dalmore Capital Limited.

Balfour is now left with a 15 percent stake in Connect Plus. ($1 = 0.7131 pounds) (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)